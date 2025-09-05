BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let's Unpack The President Trump And Bill Gates Maralogo Dinner 2025
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
65 views • 1 week ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

"WARP SPEED" A term coined by the UN Cheif In 2018!


Trump is just following orders to "Cut Red Tape" For New Technologies!

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has supported Israel's innovation ecosystem through direct investments in Israeli technology companies, particularly in the biotechnology sector. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+Inovation+Authority+bill+%26+Malinda+Gates+Foundation&source=android&summary=1&conversation=177453c19c2335caf9b046

.

isreal Inovation Authority Biodigital Convergence Revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+Inovation+Authority+Biodigital+Convergence+Revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=9882af7460c382e212deb5

.

synthetic meat biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+meat+biodigital+convergence&source=web&summary=1&conversation=0268502dbe6fc0105b9b5c

.

isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=709cc5afa9b965c67de8ac

.

which country is funding the bioconvergence revolution the most? https://search.brave.com/search?q=which+country+is+funding+the+bioconvergence+revolution+the+most%3F&source=web&summary=1&conversation=e1c8b5883b30c665864d7e

.

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/?fbclid=IwAR2kzdJ8RXMPSwmJcekHcCBKul10x8M_3PGiknOp13CF6DovN37mlzigEF4#s5_1

.

How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors https://rumble.com/v6w9jx6-416990490.html

.

SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m496OQGyI3c

.

NNI 20th Anniversary | National Nanotechnology Initiative https://www.nano.gov/anniversarysymposium

.

Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood – NanoApps Medical – Official website https://www.nanoappsmedical.com/networking-nano-biosensors-for-wireless-communication-in-the-blood/


Keywords
trump20242030covid
