Melbourne Freedom Rally 28 October 2023 Victoria Market

Part 2 of two videos of this day, showing the action at Queen Victoria Market. At this stage the market organisers must expect us because we come here nearly every Saturday to make speeches to all the passing shoppers. Also, people line up at the numerous food vans near by and they can't help but listen to what we have to say. Most people give us the respect we have earned though our steady commitment to truth and justice.