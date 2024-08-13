Turning Defeat into Victory Part 3: Going on the Offensive

Everyone likes a winner, just look at the movie industry and how the main character always succeeds at the end of the film. Human beings like to see ordinary people overcome huge obstacles. That fact is born out in God's battle plan which called for 300 men to expose themselves to an enemy army of 120,000 and trust that God would take care of the rest.

The people of Israel were impressed with Gideon after the battle and wanted to make him their king but Gideon refused and rightly gave the glory to God. Pastor John points out that no matter what obstacle you're facing, you must be willing to confess that the battle is the Lord's and not your own. Then find out if your problems stem from sin in your life or if you are attacked because you are walking with the Lord.

Once you have established the root cause, you can line up with the Word of God and submit yourself to the Lord. The last step is to take charge in the spirit world and exercise the power that God has granted you in the name of Jesus. The story of Gideon teaches us that all things are possible with God!

