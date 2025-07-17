We have a surprise! + Epic Shopping at Casa Depot El Salvador

Are we really moving again in El Salvador?! In this video, I reveal the surprising plan for our move and take you along on a shopping trip to Casa Depot, a Chinese mega store in El Salvador filled with amazing home decor, furniture, baby products, pet supplies, cosmetics, small appliances, PVC panels, peel-and-stick tiles, toilets, vanities, and much more! 🇸🇻

We’re swapping houses with neighbors (yes, really!) and planning a big move with zero overlap — find out how we’re pulling this off. I also talk about the challenges of downsizing from a 20+ room house in Canada and what it's like furnishing a home here with limited access to used furniture.

👉 If you're curious about life in El Salvador, home shopping on a budget, or how expats handle moving across countries (with tons of stuff!), this video is for you.

🛒 Don't miss the Casa Depot store tour — it’s like a hidden treasure trove for affordable home essentials!

📌 Let me know in the comments if YOU know where to find good used furniture in El Salvador!

🔔 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the bell for more real life stories and expat tips from El Salvador!

#MovingAbroad #ElSalvadorLife #CasaDepot

🔗 Join the Monday Night Call (7 PM El Salvador Time):

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

~~~~~ 📲 Join our WhatsApp relocation group and weekly calls!

~~~~~ Mondays 7:00 – 9:00pm

~~~~~ Time zone: America/El_Salvador

~~~~~ Google Meet joining info

~~~~~ Video call link: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~









📌Website: www.hagenaars.com

✉️ Email: [email protected]

📘 Facebook: www.facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars/

🐦 Follow us on Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars/

📺 Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/

📲 Follow us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

☀️ Follow us on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily

🕣 Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@charityhagenaars



