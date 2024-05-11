Stormy Daniels just made a HUGE MISTAKE and a Mistrial is Likely-Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The Stormy Daniels trial. We’ve gotta discuss it, whether we want to or not because a former President is on trial and possibly a future president too. Is this going to take him down, out of the race, bankrupt him? Is this going to turn voters against him? Is there really a case? Legal expert Lionel from YouTube channel @LionelNation joins us to discuss it. Ick factor high. I had to run a lap after this one.