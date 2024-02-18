Ukrainian army Withdrawal from Avdeevka sent Shock Waves creating a new Crisis in the Ukrainian government only days after the replacement of Zaluzhny - RT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian army withdrawal from Avdiivka sent shock waves creating a new crisis in the Ukrainian government only days after the replacement of Zaluzhny.
◾️The Ukrainian president shifted the blame for withdrawing his troops from Avdeevka to the lack of sufficient assistance and ammunition from the West at the Munich Security Conference.
◾️Newly-appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted that despite doing "everything possible to destroy Russian troops", Ukrainian forces were left with no choice in order to save their lives.
“We’ll return Avdeevka” - Umerov could not contain his fantasies
According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the decision to “leave” Avdeevka was made to save the soldiers 😏
Umerov did not say why they hadn't been trying to save the soldiers earlier.