BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukrainian army Withdrawal from Avdeevka sent Shock Waves creating a new Crisis in the Ukrainian government only days after the replacement of Zaluzhny - RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
262 views • 02/18/2024

Ukrainian army withdrawal from Avdiivka sent shock waves creating a new crisis in the Ukrainian government only days after the replacement of Zaluzhny.

◾️The Ukrainian president shifted the blame for withdrawing his troops from Avdeevka to the lack of sufficient assistance and ammunition from the West at the Munich Security Conference.

◾️Newly-appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted that despite doing "everything possible to destroy Russian troops", Ukrainian forces were left with no choice in order to save their lives.

Adding...

“We’ll return Avdeevka” - Umerov could not contain his fantasies

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the decision to “leave” Avdeevka was made to save the soldiers 😏

Umerov did not say why they hadn't been trying to save the soldiers earlier.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy