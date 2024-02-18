Ukrainian army withdrawal from Avdiivka sent shock waves creating a new crisis in the Ukrainian government only days after the replacement of Zaluzhny.

◾️The Ukrainian president shifted the blame for withdrawing his troops from Avdeevka to the lack of sufficient assistance and ammunition from the West at the Munich Security Conference.

◾️Newly-appointed commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted that despite doing "everything possible to destroy Russian troops", Ukrainian forces were left with no choice in order to save their lives.

“We’ll return Avdeevka” - Umerov could not contain his fantasies

According to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the decision to “leave” Avdeevka was made to save the soldiers 😏

Umerov did not say why they hadn't been trying to save the soldiers earlier.