Mike Adams - Israel & Hamas: What the HECK is Wrong With Our People?

Mike Adams joins Maria Zeee for an in-depth, rational analysis of the current situation unfolding between Israel and Palestine, in what is quickly escalating into a world war. They discuss the war propaganda being widely disseminated, the psyop that has demanded that all people pick a side or else, and the blood lust that has gripped all sides in one of the strangest phenomenon's we have witnessed to date.