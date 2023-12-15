Create New Account
We are ruled by second generation Nazis: The American people can’t comprehend their. their rulers, the men and women with the money, the power Are Secretly Nazis.
The CIA brought the Nazis to America and protected them  American ruling class literally became monsters American people did not know it now we are ruled by Nazis.  We were ruled by second generation Nazis and that’s why last month a World War II Nazi SS officer was given three standing ovations inside the Canadian parliament. 

And politicians knew he was a Nazi afterwards. They pretended that they didn’t know it, but they did not the reason that they gave him a standing ovation is that they secretly are Nazis


The American people can’t comprehend those. This is too far too far out for them to comprehend that their rulers, the men and women with the money, the power or secretly Nazis.

Women, with rulers for the men and women with the money, the power or secretly Nazis, but our nation has been notified. We have a surveillance state with technology. 

Our freedom has been taken away. Our elections are no longer fear many of us. Do it even know if on the presidential elections, if our votes even count anymore, it’s like they’ve already been decided Americas been conquered from within the second alternative. 
