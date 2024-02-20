© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based #Gains, Free Meme Giveaway #DesignerVision, Technical Difficulties/Technical #Solutions
#Livestreamed on February 19th, 2024.
The presentation software crashed, lost the presentation I was working on; changed the plan for this sesh. I was a little upset after making 55 pages and almost done when it blackscreened a "No Comply".#CubeWorld So I took an offer to meme a pic, and the result? The result you can see.
"The result? The result you can see."- Yuri Bezmenov quote Hoodie design https://www.ebay.com/itm/234283452210
#5GW #EarthAlliance: Ambassadors discuss EMF radiation, fake weather, and surveillance.
More links to appear here: #MentalHealth https://rumble.com/v2hsvm8-super-simple-mental-wellness.html
SRONG WICHU?!? design, Women's tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234915407337
SRONG WICHU?!? design, Men's tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234915399695
"Mushrooms- In the dark, and fed b.s.!" design, Longsleeve Unisex tee https://www.ebay.com/itm/234309660133
Men's Blue Black Fractal design, Men's Rash Guard https://www.ebay.com/itm/234320497286
Music credits: Skytree, Infraplanetary.
Get that meat-suit fit for 5D with pineal gland decalcifiers, detoxifiers, anti-oxidants- all natural #superfoods, especially moringa! Get powdered moringa, moringa drink mix, and moringa gummies with the moringa link on my link tree! linktr.ee/mjtank108
Improve your meat-suits’ defenses physically and psychologically with emergency antibiotics #BePrepared with my code PESTCONTROL for a discount on your JaseCASE order. Link directly to that is on linktr.ee/mjtank108.
More designs and prints, stickers, mugs etc at etsy and ebay stores, PLUS other shops and info here: www.linktr.ee/mjtank108