Our Retirement Wiped-Out! Over-Taxed and Dead Broke in This Retire Early Lifestyle!

Our Retirement Wiped-out!! Over-Taxed and Dead Broke in This Retire Early 13:40!
00:00 - Intro - Desantis Wants to Defund the i.r.s
01:45 - WHY This Vlogger Left Ecuador
04:06 - South Dakota Drops Pronouns
06:00 - Good vs. Evil Battle 06:38 - We the People ARE THE CHANGE
07:11 - Communities Need to Work Together
07:59 - What GOOD Leaders Can Do
10:34 - Drought Causing Water Shortage in Uruguay
12:19 When we say "get prepared" THIS is what we mean
13:40 This Agency is coming after you and me - time to opt out of that system
Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on retirement, current events and other newsy bits. We hope you do too. Be safe-take care!
