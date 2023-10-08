Over 350 reported dead, 1,590 wounded across Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, reports suggest a toll of over 350 people dead and nearly 1,600 wounded across Israel. RT's Maria Finoshina reports from Jerusalem about the situation on the ground.
Mirrored - RT