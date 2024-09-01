BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prosperity Consciousness
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Think of people who exhibit prosperity consciousness in various ways.  At the very least they imagined a better world or a better life.  Some of them explored the possibilities then took a leap and enjoyed a "whole new ball game".

One principle of prosperity is that of increase, to arrange your activities to bring continual increases in good things in your life, such as better health, earnings, friendship and love.  This endeavor will result in great rewards.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm

~ Insights archive, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com

