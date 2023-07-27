THIS Jordan Peterson censorship case could make the West a 'COMPLETELY DIFFERENT world'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
July 27, 2023
Glenn reviews 3 censorship stories that prove the Left — not the Right — is the one banning speech. Jordan Peterson is suing the College of Psychologists of Ontario for forcing him to take social media re-education classes or risk losing his license. If this goes to trial, Glenn says, it will be a "HUGE mile marker...If he is forced to go into reeducation to keep his job, we are in a completely different world." Meanwhile, a Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia will be melted down instead of preserved. And Glenn reads an op-ed from a Democratic Socialist who was fired from the Seattle Times for criticizing Vladimir Lenin.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewxVQ5_3POE