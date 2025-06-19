Revelation Redpill EP 98: Should Christians Side With Political Israel No Matter What?

Join us for a timely & special episode of Revelation Red Pill as we discuss the biblical implications of what is currently unfolding in the Middle East between Iran and Israel. Ted Cruz recently went on Tucker Carlson's podcast to explain that when it comes to Israel, his views on foreign policy are influenced by what he learned in Sunday School—that God will bless those who bless Israel. Are Christians called upon to support political Israel no matter what the country does? There is a massive religious debate happening all over the world and bad theology could be informing those on both sides of the argument. Tonight we will discuss who/what/where Biblical Israel is, Jerusalem from above vs. Jerusalem the physical city, and what Christians' stance should be when it comes to supporting the actual country of Israel in its current state. You don't want to miss this show! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-98/





