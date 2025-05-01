Kiev Regime forces have targeted a civilian market in Alyoshki, Kherson Region, using drones.

According to local governor Vladimir Saldo, at least 7 people were killed and over 20 wounded in the strike.

Reports suggest Ukrainian FPV drones were used to "finish off" survivors after the initial attack.

Adding:

Zelensky has imposed sanctions on Oleksiy Arestovych, former adviser to the Office of the President.

Once a prominent spokesperson during the early stages of the conflict, Arestovych later became a vocal critic of the government’s policies and narrative.