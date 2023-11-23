BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pastor Matt Hagee - The Joy of Thanksgiving
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 11/23/2023

Matthew Hagee


Nov 23, 2023


Pastor Matt reminds us that we are as joyful as we want to be, based upon the attitude that we have chosen to indulge. Are you giving thanks in everything, or choosing to blame your problems on those around you? He inhabits the praises of his people. Adapt an attitude of gratitude, and be thankful during good times and bad if you want to live a life filled with joy.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9xf83lZcIA

Keywords
joyattitudethanksgivinggive thankscornerstone churchmatt hageematthew hagee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy