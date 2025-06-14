BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel Strike Iran to intrap President Trump
Proforce
Proforce
38 followers
Follow
46 views • 3 months ago

The genesis of Israel’s plan for a simultaneous strike on Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities came in October, Axios reported, after a series of tit-for-tat exchanges between the two countries.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered planning to begin when it became clear Iran’s air defenses were weakened and that it could enrich uranium for a nuclear weapon much faster if it chose to.

And these preparations continued even as President Trump was attempting to negotiate with the Iranians to curb their nuclear aspirations by peaceful means.

Israeli officials told Axios that Trump and his aides were only pretending to be opposed to an Israeli attack, when behind closed doors they offered no opposition.

“We had a clear U.S. green light,” one claimed.

iranisraelattacked
