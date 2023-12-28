ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Thursday 12/28/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: NEW AMERICAN CIVIL WAR OPENLY PROMOTED BY GLOBALIST DEEP STATE – AMERICANS MUST COME TOGETHER & STOP IT!

Between the predictive programming in Obama-produced movies, Hamas supporters blocking roads and the FBI claiming MAGA supporters are terrorists, the stage is being set.

It's obvious the Deep State is preparing a false flag to seal America's fate under a never-ending totalitarian dictatorship with rigged elections like Venezuela and other third world countries.





• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson