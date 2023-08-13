Prophecy Update: How We Know This Is The Last Hour 1 John 2:18-20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Apostle John by the Holy Spirit is hitting on two
matters of prophetic importance concerning the last hour. First he addresses the
deadly danger of Christians loving the world., the things of the world.
becoming too attached to the world. and secondly how we can know that this is
the last hour by virtue of the coming Antichrist and with him the many
Antichrist who oppose Christ which is what we are going to look at today. It's
my hope and prayer that today's update will be an encouragement to the many which
are weary and hurting this the last hour. I think you would agree the spiritual
warfare is intensifying the closer we get to the Rapture. Are you experiencing
that in your own life? Actually this in itself is evident that this is in fact
the last hour. Mirrored . . .