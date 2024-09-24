© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who knew that Mother Nature could be so discriminatory Imagine walking through a field of flowers and suddenly your nose starts acting up because those pesky pollen particles are out to get you because of your skin color....
According to this black man everything is racist including seasonal allergies.
This man argues that seasonal allergies disproportionately affect people of color.🤣🤣🤣🤣