White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Original Long Version - Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel

Rock
Rock
Bass
Ooh, white, white
Ooh, white, white
Ooh, white, white
(Ooh white lines) vision dreams of passion
(Blowin' through my mind) and all the while I think of you
(High price) a very strange reaction
(For us to unwind) the more I see, the more I do
(Something like a phenomenon) baby
(Tellin' your body to come along, but white lines blow away)
Ticket to ride, white line highway
Tell all your friends, that they can go my way
Pay your toll, sell your soul
Pound for pound costs more than gold
The longer you stay, the more you pay
My white line go a long way
Either up your nose or through your vein
With nothin' to gain except killin' your brain
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock
(Blow)
(Ahh) higher, baby
(Ahh) get higher, baby
(Ahh) get higher, baby
And don't ever come down, freebase (rock)
Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang
Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang
Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang
Diggedy-dang-di-dang, diggedy-dang-di-dang
(Pipeline) pure as the driven snow
(Connected to my mind) and now I'm havin' fun, baby
(High price) it's getting kinda low
('Cause it makes you feel so nice) I need some one-on-one, baby
(Don't let it blow your mind away) baby
(And go into your little hideaway 'cause white lines blow away)
A million magic crystals, painted pure and white
A multi-million dollars almost overnight
Twice as sweet as sugar, twice as bitter as salt
And if you get hooked, baby, it's nobody else's fault, so don't do it
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock
(Blow)
(Ahh) higher, baby
(Ahh) get higher, baby
(Ahh) get higher, baby
And don't ever come down, freebase (rock)
(Don't you get too high) don't you get too high, baby
(Turns you on) you really turn me on and on
('Cause you gotta come down) my temperature is risin'
(When the thrill is gone) no, I don't want you to go
A street kid gets arrested, gonna do some time
He got out three years from now just to commit more crime
A businessman is caught with twenty four kilos
He's out on bail and out of jail
And that's the way it goes, rock
(Kane, sugar, kane)
Athletes rejected, governors corrected
Gangsters, thugs and smugglers are thoroughly respected
The money gets divided
The women get excited
Now I'm broke and it's no joke
It's hard as hell to fight it, don't buy it
Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock (rock)
(Blow)
(Ahh) get higher, baby
(Ahh) get higher, girl
(Ahh) get higher, baby
C'mon, rock
(White Lines) vision dreams of passion
(Blowin' through my mind) and all the while I think of you
(High price) a very strange reaction
(For us to unwind) the more I see, the more I do
(Something like a phenomenon) baby
(Tellin' your body to come along, but white lines blow away)
Little Jack Horner sitting on the corner
With no shoes and clothes
This ain't funny, but he took his money
And sniffed it up his nose
Hey man, you want to cop some blow?
Sure, what you got, dust, flakes or rocks?
I got China White, Mother of Pearl, Ivory Flake, what you need?
Well yeah, well let me check it out man
Just let me get a freeze (don't)
Go ahead man (do it), stuff I got should kill ya
(Yeah man th-that's that's raw, whoa)
Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock
Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock (uh)
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock
Freeze, rock, freeze, rock