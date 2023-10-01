White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) Original Long Version - Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel

Rock

Rock

Bass



Ooh, white, white

Ooh, white, white

Ooh, white, white



(Ooh white lines) vision dreams of passion

(Blowin' through my mind) and all the while I think of you

(High price) a very strange reaction

(For us to unwind) the more I see, the more I do

(Something like a phenomenon) baby

(Tellin' your body to come along, but white lines blow away)



Ticket to ride, white line highway

Tell all your friends, that they can go my way

Pay your toll, sell your soul

Pound for pound costs more than gold

The longer you stay, the more you pay

My white line go a long way

Either up your nose or through your vein

With nothin' to gain except killin' your brain



Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

(Blow)



(Ahh) higher, baby

(Ahh) get higher, baby

(Ahh) get higher, baby

And don't ever come down, freebase (rock)



Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang

Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang

Rang-dang-diggedy-dang-di-dang

Diggedy-dang-di-dang, diggedy-dang-di-dang



(Pipeline) pure as the driven snow

(Connected to my mind) and now I'm havin' fun, baby

(High price) it's getting kinda low

('Cause it makes you feel so nice) I need some one-on-one, baby

(Don't let it blow your mind away) baby

(And go into your little hideaway 'cause white lines blow away)



A million magic crystals, painted pure and white

A multi-million dollars almost overnight

Twice as sweet as sugar, twice as bitter as salt

And if you get hooked, baby, it's nobody else's fault, so don't do it



Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

(Blow)



(Ahh) higher, baby

(Ahh) get higher, baby

(Ahh) get higher, baby

And don't ever come down, freebase (rock)



(Don't you get too high) don't you get too high, baby

(Turns you on) you really turn me on and on

('Cause you gotta come down) my temperature is risin'

(When the thrill is gone) no, I don't want you to go



A street kid gets arrested, gonna do some time

He got out three years from now just to commit more crime

A businessman is caught with twenty four kilos

He's out on bail and out of jail

And that's the way it goes, rock



(Kane, sugar, kane)



Athletes rejected, governors corrected

Gangsters, thugs and smugglers are thoroughly respected

The money gets divided

The women get excited

Now I'm broke and it's no joke

It's hard as hell to fight it, don't buy it



Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock

Freeze, rock, freeze, rock (rock)

(Blow)



(Ahh) get higher, baby

(Ahh) get higher, girl

(Ahh) get higher, baby

C'mon, rock



(White Lines) vision dreams of passion

(Blowin' through my mind) and all the while I think of you

(High price) a very strange reaction

(For us to unwind) the more I see, the more I do

(Something like a phenomenon) baby

(Tellin' your body to come along, but white lines blow away)



Little Jack Horner sitting on the corner

With no shoes and clothes

This ain't funny, but he took his money

And sniffed it up his nose



Hey man, you want to cop some blow?

Sure, what you got, dust, flakes or rocks?

I got China White, Mother of Pearl, Ivory Flake, what you need?

Well yeah, well let me check it out man

Just let me get a freeze (don't)

Go ahead man (do it), stuff I got should kill ya

(Yeah man th-that's that's raw, whoa)



Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock

Freeze (ha-ha, ha, ha), rock, freeze, rock (uh)

Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

Freeze, rock, freeze, rock

