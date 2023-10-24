BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ARE YOU GOING TO PASS THE 2ND GLOBAL IQ TEST?
Dr. Jane Ruby


Oct 24, 2023


Resisting the C19 bioweapon shots was passing the first global IQ test, now let's see if you can pass the 2nd.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator.


vaccineglobalbioweaponvaxshotinoculationcoffee chatiq testinjectioncovid-19covidc19dr jane rubydr rubydr janesecond test
