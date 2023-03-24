BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Silk’s Interview with Ava: The total assets of Miles Guo seized by the Chinese Communist Party due to his cause of taking down the CCP are worth $20 billion
3 views • 03/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2cdhpnd5e8

3/22/2023 Silk’s Interview with Ava: The total assets of Miles Guo seized by the Chinese Communist Party due to his cause of taking down the CCP are worth $20 billion, but according to the indictment issued on March 15 by the US Department of Justice, Miles Guo was charged with defrauding investors of $1 billion! This accusation makes no sense!

#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #DOJ


3/22/2023 Silk女士采访莘7女孩: 郭文贵先生因灭共被中共查封的总资产价值200亿美元，而美国司法部在3月15日发布的起诉书却指控说郭先生骗了投资者10亿美元，这种控告根本说不通！

#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国司法部



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
