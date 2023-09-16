Dr David Martin talks about Government and the WHO and their Crimes Against Humanity

People need to also understand that this entire operation was funded by, and orchestrated by the United States "Government."



The Department of Defense and DARPA.

We have Traitors and genocidal maniacs in our midst...

And it's time for them to be held accountable.

I have zero faith that the government will "prosecute itself" because we ALL know they won't!

We need LOCAL Sheriffs to take the lead here, and arrest those involved when they happen to be in the Sheriff's county!

The LOCAL SHERIFFS also need to arrest the politicians guilty of crimes against humanity and of Constitutional violations! This is something that we DON'T "just let go." There must be accountability!

The evidence is clear, and anyone pretending to be "Law Enforcement" had better start doing their job, or they should be charged with being complicit.

Failing to arrest genocidal maniacs poisoning people on a mass scale is the same as participating in the crime yourself.

Your lack of action caused these people to continue murdering Americans.

If they had been arrested when the evidence first came out, how many lives could have been saved?

Those lives fall directly on the inaction of Police and Law Enforcement.

This was posted on "X" the other day.

I located it on Bastyon at :

https://bastyon.com/embedVideo.php?host=peertube34.pocketnet.app&id=7fb9c1a2-c47e-428a-82d7-28af2f0bdfb8&embed=true&s=5495aeab3067b5ce63a0b100186511f0f8884977f3b195146bed7d1642c52ea2

Nobody is coming to save us, we must save ourselves! Ask YHWH for His help, roll up your sleeves and get to work!

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692

Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker

BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/

RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0

UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503

Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw

Social Media

GAB: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://gab.com/TexasOutlaw503

Minds: @conservativethinking - https://www.minds.com/conservativethinking/

Xephula https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw

I don’t do this for money, but rather to share the truth

But if you feel so inclined, you can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503 At this point I can use all the help that I can get