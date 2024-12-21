BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Upgrade from restrictive ObamaCare health insurance to Choice-respecting Sharing with MPowering Benefits

-Virtual Primary Care to diagnose and prescribe

-Medical Vault & QR code - to control records and alert emergency personnel in case you’re found unconscious

-Concierge shopper - to help shop for well-priced drugs, tests, or specialists

-Sharing community - for major medical expenses, inc. NATURAL & Med Tourism

-Savings account - for check-ups or urgent care, dental or therapies, and all other “out-of-pocket” expenses.

joinmpb.com/cfrohmanfreedomhub

 

Smashing Barriers to Freedom Startups

with Jason Feimster, Angel Investor and Entrepreneur

[email protected]

 

FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://your-mp.com/subscribe/

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Are you ready to unlock the future of entrepreneurship and financial freedom?

Freedom Hub welcomes Jason Feimster, a trailblazing entrepreneur whose innovative approach is transforming how startups and small businesses access funding, manage finances, and harness the power of AI.

Jason is the founder of three game-changing brands—Moonshine Capital, Full-Time Hustler, and an AI-driven Neobank/FinanceOps platform. Together, these ventures create an unparalleled ecosystem of fintech innovation, marketing expertise, and business growth. With a career steeped in alternative financing, network marketing, and cutting-edge AI, Jason brings a wealth of knowledge and actionable insights to entrepreneurs seeking to scale smarter and faster.

What you'll discover is:

-The Great Awakening in Finance: How alternative lending and fintech are revolutionizing small business funding.

-Startup Secrets: Practical advice for building sustainable microbusinesses and startups in today’s economy.

-The Power of AI: How AI-driven tools and automation are redefining financial operations.

-The Future of Neobanking: What’s next for digital banking and financial freedom.

-Unlocking Financial Freedom: Proven strategies to take control of your business finances.

This is more than a conversation—it’s a call to action for anyone passionate about entrepreneurship, innovation, and breaking free from outdated financial systems.

