BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown World #51: The Demon-Rats & Christian Conservatives Pray To The Same Lawless god, Not Christ.
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 08/18/2023

    The spiritual reason why Donald J. Trump who is our greatest president in history is targeted by satan's minions the demon-rats exist to destroy him. The Christians Have Been convinced that Jesus is a god, and the Jews have been convinced that the lord is their god. Both titles are names of the Prince-Of-The-Air satan and the proof is that 98% of Christian practice is pagan and anti-scripture, and 80% of Jewish practice is pagan and anti-scripture. To win in 2024 you have to deal with the spiritual elephant in the room. Trump's warp speed and Ismael's big pharma medical madness destroying the world today.

Keywords
politicsreligiondonald trumpdemonsname godinvoking godsatan deception
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy