Uncensored: The US Attacks the Kremlin, What Now with Simeon Boikov

Maria Zeee Uncensored





May 5, 2023





Mounting evidence suggests the US may be behind the assassination attempt on President Putin and the attack on the Kremlin. Simeon Boikov joins us to discuss the largest escalation of WWIII to date, and what this means for the United States, and the world.





Follow The Aussie Cossack here: https://rumble.com/c/TheAussieCossack





Buy high-quality magnesium and use promo code 'MARIA' to receive your discount:





http://magbreakthrough.com/maria





To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/





If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:





https://sat123.com/maria/





If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:





https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2m8iu0-live-7pm-et-uncensored-the-us-attacks-the-kremlin-what-now-with-simeon-boik.html



