Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 17, 2025 – INSANE fast food TIME CAPSULE + Food production secrets for WARTIME survival

- Introduction and Music Video Announcement (0:00)

- Fast Food Museum and Chemtrails Comparison (1:24)

- Gold and Precious Metals Investment (5:28)

- Music Video Premiere: "Doing All Right" (10:29)

- Cultural Celebration and AI Limitations (26:50)

- UK Supreme Court Ruling on Gender Identity (28:30)

- Censorship and Free Speech (35:18)

- Economic and Political Wars (47:49)

- Interview with Marjorie Wildcraft (51:40)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (52:18)

- Impact of China Embargo on Food Supply (52:54)

- Impact on Seafood and Soybeans (1:26:57)

- Financial Preparations and Technological Perspective (1:28:00)

- Growing Food in Small Spaces (1:30:07)

- Medicinal Herbs and Foraging (1:38:42)

- Preserving Food and Pickling (1:53:58)

- Backup Food Supplies and Community Building (1:58:18)

- Final Thoughts and Additional Resources (2:14:13)





