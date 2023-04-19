© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2es8aydf80
在过去 有很多人试图帮助我们，他们却成为了中共的目标。
In the past, there were many people who tried to help us, and they became targets of the Chinese Communist Party.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #weaponization #takedowntheccp #scottmckay #mosenglish