Dec 6, 2024
rt.com
Russia’s Foreign Minister outlines the actions needed to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The top diplomat made Moscow’s priorities clear in a major interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson. The use of long-range weapons against mainland Russia demands a response according to Sergey Lavrov, and Moscow has sent a clear signal with the Oreshnik missile - that should be taken seriously. The foreign minister goes on to say Washington, London and Tel Aviv are likely backers of the terrorists in Syria. That’s as the country’s army confirms redeploying units on the outskirts of Hama to prevent civilian casualties in fights with militants.