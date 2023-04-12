Warning: Judgment Comes Swiftly!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/judgment-comes-swiftly/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received a short Message on March 20, 2023 about the lawlessness, and persecution that is now here.
It actually reminded me of the 5th Seal [Revelation 6:9], where those who had been martyred cried out to GOD for their blood to be avenged."