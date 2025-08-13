The Realm of The Deceased and The Descent of Evil Unseen Spirits By TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::: All of them in the clip have reptilian snake eyes because they are possessed by evil unseen reptilian-dog spirits,or other ones.We are all Eternal Beings, Death is a Passage and Life is a Test, either Eternal Hell or Eternal Paradise awaits you. source of information the qur'an: chapter 7 verse 27, chapter 35 verse 22, chapter 5 verses 14-15, chapter 26 verses 221-223, chapter 23 verse 100,
You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.