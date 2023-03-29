I Crack this World 3-28-23@4:01PM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A word of warning to our world, the hidden elites, governments, monarchies and rulers from our lovely Jesus.
Deuteronomy 32:35 To me belongeth vengeance and recompence; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email:
[email protected]
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271