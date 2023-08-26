INSANE! FULL BAN ON MEAT & CARS! - Globalists Plot A Complete COLLAPSE Of Food Supply!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10





Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane new reports coming out from the C40 Cities Climate Leadership to ban meat, dairy and private vehicles by 2030.

As the World Economic Forum's Professor Sarah Harper claims the collapse of the UK population is a good thing for the climate, the globalists are showing their true evil.

Starvation, war, economic collapse and demoralization will lead to the end of a civilization. Out of chaos will come order and that order will be technocratic enslavement. This is the globalist's path to depopulation, a cashless society and of course 15 Minute Cities.

You have a chance to prepare today.





Or don't...





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/





LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2023