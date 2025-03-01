Democrats and NATO Threats to Freedom and Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive video, we dive into the shocking revelations surrounding Eric Swalwell and his controversial relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang. Watch as Swalwell panics when confronted about whether his ties pose a greater national security threat than figures like Elon Musk. During a wild dinner, we expose Swalwell’s loose lips, from intimate details about his job to cringe-worthy comments about his marriage. He even bragged about abusing his power on the House Intel Committee. Don't miss this jaw-dropping investigation that raises serious questions about his role on the Homeland Security Committee. Like and share if you believe Swalwell should be held accountable!