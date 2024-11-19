3rd Zionist attack on Beirut in 24hrs is 500m from Lebanon’s Parliament.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait visit Zuqaq al-Blat 500 meters from Lebanon’s parliament, where a Zionist attack led to the martyrdom of the neighbourhood’s Mayor amongst the 5 martyrs and 18 injured. This is the 3rd attack on Beirut in 24hrs, designed to increase pressure on the country to accept surrender, as the Israeli/USA negotiator Amos Hochstein arrives today.
Camera: Hadi/Laith
Filmed: 18/11/2024
