By the end of 2024, Russian troops were close to the large urban agglomeration of Pokrovsk-Mirnograd, a frontal assault on which would inevitably lead to serious losses. In this regard, the Russian command decided to resort to the strategy already proved itself in the conditions of this war - pushing through the flanks in order to cut the main supply routes of the defending enemy.



🔻 More about the chronology of battles on the site:



▪️ On the western flank the main target of the Russian troops' strike became Kotlino, on the eastern flank the RF Armed Forces rushed towards the N-32 highway connecting Mirnograd with Konstantinovka.



Thus, by January 10 they managed to dislodge the enemy from Vozdvizhenka and approach the eastern outskirts of Elizavetovka. At the same time, the advanced Russian groups reached one of the junctions of the above-mentioned highway.



▪️ During the next month Yelizavetovka was completely liberated. Russian attack aircraft also cleared the forest belts nearest to the village, thus ensuring a more stable supply to the advancing group.



At the same time, the Russian Armed Forces managed to gain a foothold on the southwestern outskirts of Vodyanoye-Vtorii and, having consolidated their positions, launched attacks near Baranivka.



▪️ Already by the end of February, the Russian forces were able to completely clear Vodyanoye-Vtoroye, Baranivka and Zelenoye Polye.



However, by March 6, it became known about the successful counterattack of the AFU in Elizavetovka, the enemy managed to establish full control over the settlement. But one of the main goals of the AFU still managed to achieve - in fact, the communication of the Mirnograd garrison with Konstantinovka was interrupted.



▪️ By mid-March, after multiple counterattacks, Ukrainian formations managed to get a grip on Peschanoye and Shevchenko, where heavy counter battles are still taking place today. Also during the counterattacks of the AFU it was decided to abandon Lysovka, as this village is located in the lowlands and is simply inconvenient for defense.

🖍The counterattacks of the AFU in the Pokrovsko-Mirnogradsky direction achieved only a limited result: the Russian troops temporarily suspended their advance, but gained time to regroup their forces and prepare for a new stage of the offensive.



❗️ Malinovka and Koptevo are likely to be the main vectors of the next attacks of the Russian Armed Forces on the eastern flank. The capture of these settlements will make it possible to take under control of the Russian Armed Forces UAV operators all the rocket roads leading to the city. This will mark the cutoff of the city, albeit brief, but obvious, once again testing the strategy of logistical isolation of the battlefield with the further capture of another “fortress” in a semi-envelope.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/