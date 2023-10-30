IDF Destruction - Continues to Kill & Destroy in the Gaza Strip - part 2 of 2 - Oct 30

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fighting continues in the Gaza Strip.
For the past three days, the IDF has been conducting regular raids in the northern Gaza Strip as part of an announced “expansion of ground operations.” But there is no talk of a large-scale ground operation yet.
The Israeli Air Force continues to bomb the Gaza Strip. The intensity of airstrikes has increased in recent days. The Israel Defense Forces reported hitting 600 targets in the enclave over the past 24 hours.