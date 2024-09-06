Hunter Biden makes last-minute guilty plea in tax case

Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to all nine charges in his federal tax evasion case, catching federal prosecutors off guard as they prepared to begin his trial. The son of US President Joe Biden had previously denied allegations that he intentionally avoided paying $1.4m in income tax from 2016-19. Three months ago, he was found guilty in a separate case of charges related to gun possession and drug use, becoming the first criminally convicted son of a sitting US president. The last-minute reversal in the tax case was announced in a Los Angeles court on Thursday as jury selection was about to start.



