Triumph and Trials: Business Wins and Lessons guest Richard Blank, Hosted by Dr. Thomas Trautmann.

Where we dive deep into the minds of successful CEOs and business owners. Each episode features a candid conversation about their journey, exploring one failure, one success, and the invaluable lessons learned along the way.





Hosted by Dr. Thomas Trautmann, this podcast aims to uncover the strategies that drive real business growth and success. Whether you're an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned executive, tune in to gain insights that can help you ethically persuade and achieve your business goals.





When you know from the start that your life won't be the one your parents thought for you, when you grab crazy opportunities and use your guts to drive you, you get the amazing life of Richard Blank! Learn his amazing lessons in this episode!





https://youtu.be/b6qjFonXQxg





