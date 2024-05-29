BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The TERRIFYING New ESG Rule that Glenn WARNED About is NOW HERE
High Hopes
High Hopes
155 views • 11 months ago

Glenn Beck


May 28, 2024


The European Union just gave its final approval for a new ESG requirements that will affect companies around the world. Glenn has been warning about this law for years and now, he says there’s only one way to stop it. But why should Americans be worried about EU regulations? Well, Glenn explains how ALL companies will either have to comply or abandon doing business with not just the EU, but any big company that does business in the EU. Plus, he breaks down how it could “destroy the petroleum industry” and even lead to YOU getting a social credit score.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhwf_rxwdb0

Keywords
regulationseuropean unioncompaniesworldwideeuglenn becksocial credit scorebadbusinessesesgcomplycannot do business
