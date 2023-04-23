Lesson 4: "Fear God and Give Glory to Him"

Memory Text: "Here is the patience of the saints; here are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus" (Revelation 14:12, NKJV).

Danish author Søren Kierkegaard told a parable about the end time. It went something like this: A fire broke out backstage in a big theater. A clown, who had been part of the performance, came out to warn the audience: "Get out; the place is on fire!" The audience thought it was just a big joke, part of the show, that's all and just applauded. He repeated the warning: "Get out! Get out!" But the more emphatically he warned them, the greater the applause. For Kierkegaard, that is how the world is going to end; that is, to the general applause of wits who believe it's a joke

The end of the world, and the events leading up to it, are, as we know, no joke. The world faces the most serious crisis since the Flood. In fact, Peter himself uses the story of the Flood as a symbol of the end, warning that just as the world of old perished by water, in the end times, "the heavens will pass away with a great noise, and the elements will melt with fervent heat; both the earth and the works that are in it will be burned up" (2 Peter 3:10, NKJV). Having been warned about what is coming, we now need to be prepared for it, as well.

The world is a stage or theater where we, as artists, come to play and leave when our time is out. But is this statement true? Aren't we accountable to anyone? Are people not joking, mocking, and scoffing at God and the second coming of Jesus Christ? Aren't we witnessing the institutionalization of climate religion, growing gender war, increased cyber attacks, infodemics, religious extremism, Christian nationalism, and unholy street carnivals?

Take of Program Host

Our work now is to enlighten the world, in the place of bearing a peace-and-safety message. A banner has been placed in our hands, upon which is inscribed, "Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus." This is a distinct, separating message,—a message that is to give no uncertain sound. It is to lead the people away from the broken cisterns that contain no water, to the fountain of living waters.—Letter 60, 1898.

To give glory to God is to reveal His character in our own, and thus make Him known. And in whatever way we make known the Father or the Son, we glorify God.—7SDABC, p. 979.

Christ crucified for our sins; Christ risen from the dead; Christ ascended on high as our intercessor—this is the science of salvation that we need to learn and teach. This is to be the burden of our work.—[CT, pp. 22, 23].

Affiliate YouTube Channels:

1. NASF-ZASF Live® (@nzasflive): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf9IPs20pH6PcVLZSgUQznQ

2. Present Truth Talk Show (P2TS Live®) [@presenttruthtakeshow]: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkN2oActEZz7m3SUru6CkQ

Facebook pages:



1. Nanjing Adventist Students Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingadventiststudentsfellowship/

2. Nanjing-Zhenjiang Adventist Students' Fellowship: https://www.facebook.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Alternative YouTube platforms:

1. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/p2tslive/

2. Odysee: https://Odysee.com/p2tslive/

3. Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-2609982

4. P2TSLive Community (BitChute): https://p2tslive.locals.com/

Twitter

1. https://twitter.com/presenttruth/

2. https://twitter.com/nanjingzhenjiangadventiststudentsfellowship/

Helpful reading materials:



1. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eHKxTS9wEpxY7tMc5UGfjtCtsaO7Rs4R?usp=share_link

2. https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LeSvNzgx9raVCjoIQKXih1lzoFMQuWqY?usp=share_link

Access ASSBG resources (PDF, MS Word, or PowerPoint):

1. Study resources: https://www.sabbathschoolpersonalministries.org/international

2. Slides: https://www.fustero.es/index_en.php

TikTok video upload: https://www.tiktok.com/@p2tslive/video/7218403030528527618

Kindly comment, share, and subscribe, follow, and like, and help grow our viewership. Send support, personal questions, prayer requests and suggestions to [email protected] and [email protected]