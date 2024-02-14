HOUSE SPEAKER SHOOTS DOWN KIEV’S U.S. AID HOPES - Johnson stands strong, stating there's 'NO WAY' House of Representatives would pass Ukraine War Crime Funding Bill

HOUSE SPEAKER SHOOTS DOWN KIEV’S U.S. AID HOPES - Johnson stands strong in vid above, stating there's no way House of Representatives would pass Ukraine war crime funding bill.

adding...

The US House of Representatives will not bring the aid package for Ukraine and Israel from the Senate to the floor for consideration, Speaker Mike Johnson said.

"Absolutely not planning to," Johnson said when asked if he planned to bring the bill to the House for consideration.

However, Politico writes: "Democrats hope they can 'corner Johnson' by advancing a procedural maneuver - a discharge petition, which would allow them to vote on the Senate-passed bill."

A discharge petition is a procedure that allows a question to be brought to the House floor without consideration by the relevant committee. It can only be filed after the bill has been in committee for at least 30 legislative days.

But for such a procedure, the signatures of the majority of House members are required. Therefore, Democrats need the signatures of some Republicans.

Some Republicans have had quiet discussions with Democrats about future actions, but so far, no Republican has directly joined them, Politico reports.

So the question of bypassing the speaker and the relevant committee is in question, and for such an option to become possible, at least 30 days must pass.





