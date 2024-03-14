FULL MOVIE! "Let My People Go" by Dr. David Clements - Watch It Here!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch the movie backstage with us: https://blessed2teach.com/backstage
You will get an email with the zoom link.
Bible Study backstage with Gus after the movie.
FREE WORLDWIDE RELEASE - David Clements, B2T Ministries and Lindell TV bring you the #1 J6 and Election Fraud Film of The Year.
Support the Fight by purchasing the FULL ‘Let My People Go’ DVD Series HERE: https://frankspeech.com/LetMyPeopleGo Use Code B2T For Discounts on DVD and Blu-Ray
This film provides an all-out assault on rigged election machines and software, with a mandate to throw them out and bring honesty back to our elections.