Vaccines and the lifelong customer scam

Big pharma cartels make $60 billion/yr. (on average, before the COVID "vax") on vaccines, but then make another $500 billion/yr. on the "remedies" for the vaccine injuries. Most people become lifelong customers. It's the perfect scam.
Here's just one example. Hepatitis B can be spread only 3 ways:
- Mother to child during birth (if the mother has it and all mothers are tested).
- Sex with someone who has it.
- Sharing a needle with someone who has it.
The HepB vax is only good for 5 years, so what are the chances of a baby having sex or sharing a needle with someone who has it during his/her first 5 years of life? Yet the chance of side effects and injuries causing lifelong dependence on Pharma is quite high.
