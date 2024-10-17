(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Judy Mikovits, PhD: Get out in the sun. The sun doesn't cause cancer. There's no such thing as a breast cancer oncogene, BRCA1. It's a radiation repair gene. God did not give you cancer-causing genes. Come on, folks! Think! The god called scientism gave you cancer-causing genes. Vitamin D comes from the sun. You make it when you drink this, you make three times more when you put bee pollen in it like I just did, you're fine.

Drew Demi: As you can hear, I have a four-year-old. I have a twelve-year-old. We don't have the sun anymore. It's gone in England. What would you recommend me to give my boys because they're not into fruit and veggies? You're saying don't eat that?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes, don't have to eat them. Yes.

Drew Demi: Yes. So what can I give them? The miracle food formula?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Absolutely, powdered drinks. Yeah. Look at the Nutritional Frontiers. The kids love Pro Oranges and Cardio Miracle together. It tastes like a Dreamsicle. Get your eggs from the farmers market. Don't let them dip them in chlorine in a grocery store, put a raw egg in it and just shake it up. It tastes like a Dreamsicle. You can even freeze it like a popsicle. And so the bee pollen will actually dissolve in that and you can see the nice oils in it.





Charlie Ward Insiders Club with Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ijf4p-dont-let-them-poison-you-to-death-with-dr-judy-mikovits-.-aul-brooker-and-d.html





Nutrition Foundation: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyFoundation