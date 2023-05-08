BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Miles Guo is the most essential asset in the world that should be protected. Because Mr. Guo is the only one who can help us bring down the CCP, he says he can do it in 200 days with his strategy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
28 views • 05/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ghxrg029e

Guo Wengui is the most essential asset in the world that should be protected. Because Mr. Guo is the only one who can help us bring down the CCP, he says he can do it in 200 days with his strategy. 200 days from now, the people will be back in control of China, and the chaos around the world will stop.

郭文贵是世界上最应该被保护的资产。因为没人比郭先生能更快地帮助我们打倒中共。他说用他策略可以在200天内做到。200天后人民将重新控制中国，全世界的混乱将停止。

@asheinamerica @ryanmatta

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
