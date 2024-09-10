Debate Tonight Preview of what to expect if watched - prepare for annoying & senseless Cackle

Here is a little preview of what we might see on September 10.

Will you be watching?

The debate starts at 9pm ET Tuesday, Sept. 10.

It will be at the Philadelphia National Constitution Center, but won't have a live audience.

The Presidential debate will be moderated by "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis.

It will be 90 minutes and includes two commercial breaks, ABC said.

Participants will have two minutes to respond, two minutes to rebut their opponent's arguments, and one minute for additional remarks;

At the end, Trump and Harris will each make two-minute closing statements — by a draw, the Republican will close the debate;

This may be the only debate — Trump proposed two more dates in September, while Harris agreed to a meeting in October, but no agreement has been reached yet;

Candidates will not be allowed to have pre-prepared notes, but pens and notepads will be available on the podiums;

Politicians will be prohibited from communicating with their teams during commercial breaks, and no audience will be allowed in the studio;

Trump's campaign requested that the opponent's microphone be turned off during a candidate's speech. The request was approved despite Harris' objection;

At 78, Trump is almost 20 years older than 59-year-old Harris, and if he wins, he will become the oldest U.S. president at the time of inauguration;

This is Trump's third presidential run, whereas Harris had not planned to run at all;

The candidates' support levels are nearly even — 48% of voters support Trump, while 47% support Harris;

The vice presidential candidates, Republican James David Vance and Democrat Timothy Walz, will debate on October 1.

Adding found:

❗️ Kamala Harris will be given a miniature podium during the ABC debate. Her team requested it because they feared Harris would look tiny compared to Trump. The smaller podium would allow the candidates to look the same on a split screen.

As Axios notes, Harris and Trump have one of the largest height differences among presidential candidates in U.S. history. Trump is 6 feet 3 inches (about 190.5 cm) and Harris is 5 feet 4 inches (about 162.5 cm).

One Trump campaign official said the small podium "looked like a kids' table" at Thanksgiving.