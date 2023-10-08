Lara Logan | Congress Committed Treason During 2020 Vote Count, Broke Oaths Of Office

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stew Peters Network | Congress Committed Treason During 2020 Vote Count: Brunson Bros. Say Congress Broke Oaths Of Office
Stew Peters showcases the recent episode of Lara Logan's new podcast series, Truth in Media
If our rigged elections are not fixed then political rhetoric is only theater and will not save us.
Lara Logan, host of the docuseries “The Rest of the Story”, is back to detail her latest episode concerning the Brunson Brothers’ quest to hold Congress accountable for illegally certifying the 2020 election.
Americans must wake up and realize we live in a nation of potential tyrannical collaborators who will sell out their Christian neighbors.
To get the truth about J6 go to https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia
If you enjoy the content and/or want to support me please follow me on my other socials.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/laralogan
Locals: http://laralogan.locals.com
Gettr: http://gettr.com/user/laralogan
Truth Social: @laralogan
Substack: https://laralogan.substack.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/Lara_Logan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/laralogan
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/LaraLogan
Twitter: @laralogan