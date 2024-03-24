JOE ALLEN | Will AI Replace the New Human Race? - Programmable Army, Hive Mind, Elon Musk, Brain Implants, Niveidea, Jensen Wang

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He now serves as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s War Room.
Article - Coming Soon: A Programmable Army of Humanoid Robots
https://www.axios.com/2024/03/14/humanoid-robot-army-agility-digit-amazon-warehouse
FULL Interview: https://rumble.com/v3wxr64-foc-show-joe-allen.html
